Local, state COVID-19 stats as almost half Tuesday’s test results are positive

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 23 positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, December 15. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 8,537. Of those, 505 are considered active. The seven day positivity average is 28.9 percent.

Chippewa County Public Health says another community member has died from COVID-19, for a total of 62 deaths in the county. There are 13 new cases for a total of 5,476.

La Crosse County also reports another COVID death for a total of 46. The county has 9,220 cases of COVID-19 with 74 added Tuesday.

Dunn County adds 17 positive tests for a total of 3,182.

The Trempealeau County Health Department reports one new hospitalization on Tuesday for 18 total. The county adds 23 positive tests for a total case count of 2,755. Of those, 416 are considered active.

Statewide Stats

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the most COVID-19 deaths in almost a week, and nearly half of all coronavirus tests returned Tuesday came back positive.

The state received 7,299 results -- 51 fewer than yesterday, and the fewest since Sept. 26. Of these, 3,501 came back positive, or 48% (47.97%). The remaining 3,798 were negative. Cases were reported in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Fifty-four more people were added to COVID-19′s death toll, bringing it to 4,122. These deaths were in 26 counties, with multiple deaths in 15 of them: Brown (3), Chippewa, Columbia, Dane (3), Dodge (3), Door, Grant (3), Jefferson (2), Kenosha (5), La Crosse (3), Marinette (2), Milwaukee (3), Oconto, Outagamie (2), Ozaukee, Pierce (2), Polk, Racine (4), Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan (3), Vernon (2), Walworth, Waukesha (5), Waupaca and Wood counties.

The death rate remains 0.93% of all known cases for a sixth straight day.

Wisconsin is averaging 3,421 new coronavirus cases and 45 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last 7 days. Both of these are down from Monday’s rolling average.

To date, more than 46% of Wisconsin’s population has been tested for the coronavirus at least once, and 7.6% of the population tested positive. The DHS reports 442,396 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and two-and-a-quarter-million (2,259,792) tested negative.

One in 10 people ever diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin is still an active case: 44,076 people. The number of patients who are recovered is up to 394,095, which is 89.1%. The DHS points out a person may still suffer effects of their infection, such as “brain fog” or loss of taste or smell, even when they fall under the “recovered” category, which means they survived 30 days after diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared.

Hospitals have begun receiving their share of the 49,725 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine being shipped to Wisconsin this week. Health care providers and nursing homes staff and residents are first in line to receive them. CLICK HERE to read more about the distribution plans.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 184 more COVID-19 patients sent to hospitals -- the most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 24 hours since last Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said Monday there were currently 1,471 COVID-19 patients in hospitals -- the second straight day that metric increased after six days of decline. Of these, 319 are in intensive care. An average 145 people have been hospitalized every day over the past 7 days.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 6 patients Tuesday, the same as Monday. Through late last week, the field hospital had treated 156 people since opening on October 14.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reports statewide 238 beds are open in intensive care units, 16.2% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 1,962 licensed medical beds open at the 134 hospitals in the state, which is 17.6% of all beds.

Statewide, 18 hospitals report less than a 7-day supply of gowns, 13 have a short supply of paper medical masks, 11 are short on goggles, and 9 are low on N95 masks.

Barron – 4,050 cases (+7) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 911 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,476 cases (+13) (62 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,524 cases (+17) (44 deaths)

Dunn – 3,182 cases (+17) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,537 cases (+23) (65 deaths)

Jackson - 2,082 cases (+15) (6 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,220 cases (+74) (46 deaths) (+3)

Monroe – 3,084 cases (+24) (20 deaths)

Pepin – 579 cases (+9) (4 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Pierce – 2,641 cases (+34) (23 deaths) (+2)

Polk – 2,713 cases (+26) (21 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,022 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,070 cases (+11) (8 deaths)

St. Croix – 4,978 cases (+55) (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,746 cases (+15) (24 deaths)

Vernon – 1,345 cases (+7) (19 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 5,069 cases (+44) (32 deaths) (+1)

