Local tributes for WI Air National Guard pilot who died last week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A show of support Monday night for the Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died while on a recent training exercise.

The Phoenix Park footbridge was lit in red, white, and blue for of Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones of New Mexico.

The decorated air combat veteran died last week, when the F-16 he was flying crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Governor Evers has also ordered flags across Wisconsin to fly at half-staff through sunset this Friday.

HSHS Sacred Heart hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s hospital in Chippewa Falls also paid tribute by lighting their helipads for 115 seconds to show respect for Captain Jones and his entire 115th Fighter Wing crew.

This was the same outfit which flew over Sacred Heart and other health care facilities across Wisconsin in May 2020 to honor health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.

