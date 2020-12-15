Advertisement

Local tributes for WI Air National Guard pilot who died last week

Tributes for pilot
Tributes for pilot(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A show of support Monday night for the Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died while on a recent training exercise.

The Phoenix Park footbridge was lit in red, white, and blue for of Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones of New Mexico.

The decorated air combat veteran died last week, when the F-16 he was flying crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Governor Evers has also ordered flags across Wisconsin to fly at half-staff through sunset this Friday.

HSHS Sacred Heart hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s hospital in Chippewa Falls also paid tribute by lighting their helipads for 115 seconds to show respect for Captain Jones and his entire 115th Fighter Wing crew.

This was the same outfit which flew over Sacred Heart and other health care facilities across Wisconsin in May 2020 to honor health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Altoona investment advisor under investigation
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Monroe County crash
19-year-old arrested after crash resulted in severe injuries
Ricky Doede
Greenwood man charged with child sex crimes
President Donald Trump has been battling the results of the election, which he lost.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
GOP leader McConnell congratulates Biden as president-elect
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George...
Meat processing facilities argue for vaccine priority