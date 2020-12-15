Man sentenced to 66 months for distributing methamphetamine in Eau Claire

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Alexander Cappard, 26, Apple Valley, Minnesota, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 66 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Cappard pleaded guilty to this charge on September 29, 2020.

On March 16, 2020, a government confidential informant bought 52 grams of methamphetamine from Cappard and his co-defendant, Alisha Heiman, at a hotel room in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Later that day, officers executed a search warrant at Cappard’s hotel room. Cappard attempted to flee the hotel room but was arrested after a brief chase. During the search, officers found a loaded firearm, a bag containing 69 grams of methamphetamine, and a digital scale in the bathroom. Officers found an additional 32 grams of methamphetamine in other areas of the hotel room.

During a post-arrest interview with officers, Cappard admitted to traveling to Eau Claire from Minnesota for the purpose of selling methamphetamine. Cappard stated that he was working with Heiman to sell one pound of methamphetamine from the hotel room.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley noted Cappard currently has four pending felony cases in Minnesota, with several of the cases involving methamphetamine and firearms.

Heiman pleaded guilty on September 29 to distributing methamphetamine. She is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Conley on December 22.

The charge against Cappard was a result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

