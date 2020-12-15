Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System talks COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and is preparing to administer the vaccine to front line workers.

As for a timeline for when it will be available with no risk factors to the general public, Dr. Andrew Badley, Chair of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Task Force, says people can expect vaccinations by March or April. For those worried about possible side effects if they get the vaccine, Dr. Badley says they have data from 75,000 patients who have been vaccinated. In those populations, there have been no serious adverse side-effects with two to three months of follow-up with each patient.

“It appears to be very, very safe. That has to be balanced with its efficacy. What we know about its efficacy is it can reduce the incidents of systematic disease by about 95% compared to the non-vaccinated groups. So given the excellent safety profile, given the excellent efficacy and I will say the efficacy is greater than I thought it was going to be, truly remarkable. That I think people need to make an informed decision about whether they want to take it or not,” says Badley.

