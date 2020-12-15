Advertisement

Minnesota man arrested after car chase in Eau Claire

Jordan Guse, 21, of Woodbury, Minnesota was arrested late Monday night
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in the Eau Claire County Jail after leading state troopers on a long chase and crashing into a squad car.

Jordan Guse, 21, of Woodbury, Minnesota was arrested late Monday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers pulled him over on Clairemont Avenue and after witnessing some concerning behavior they put a tire deflation device around his car.

Guse took off in his car with two blown tires and led troopers on a chase onto 1-94. The car, driven by Guse later spun out, hit a state patrol cruiser and continued onto highway 37 where he eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

