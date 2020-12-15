Semi on fire delays traffic on I-94

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eastbound traffic on I-94 was reduced to one lane Tuesday morning as crews battled a semi on fire.

Multiple fire trucks responded to I-94 near exit 68 just before 6:30 a.m.

A semi with unidentified cargo was covered in flames as crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. It’s unclear if any one was injured during the incident.

