Semi on fire delays traffic on I-94

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eastbound traffic on I-94 was reduced to one lane Tuesday morning as crews battled a semi on fire.

Multiple fire trucks responded to I-94 near exit 68 just before 6:30 a.m.

A semi with unidentified cargo was covered in flames as crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. It’s unclear if any one was injured during the incident.

Stick with WEAU for the latest updates on this developing situation.

