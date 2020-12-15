Signature bond signed for North High School teacher charged with child pornography

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $5,000 signature bond was signed Tuesday by a Eau Claire North High School teacher who has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography in Eau Claire Count Court.

Court documents show Todd Williams appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom for his initial appearance. Williams is not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18-years of age. His signature bond was set at $5,000 and was also signed.

A criminal complaint says the Menomonie Police Department got a tip in October 2019, about a user named “T W” who was uploading multiple images of children in sexual situations. Investigators were eventually able to track the email address back to Williams.

