SportScene 13 for Monday, December 14th
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Boys High School Basketball
Medford
73
Rice Lake
60
Final
Bruce
64
Cornell
23
Final
Marathon
67
Stanley - Boyd
39
Final
Girls High School Basketball
Altoona
58
La Crosse Aquinas
67
Final
Loyal
69
Owen - Withee
9
Final
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
40
Ladysmith
47
Final
Colfax
36
Eau Claire Regis
44
Final
Spencer
36
Greenwood
38
Final
High School Wrestling
Whitehall
48
Durand
21
Final
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.