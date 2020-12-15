Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, December 14th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Boys High School Basketball

Medford

73

Rice Lake

60

Final

Bruce

64

Cornell

23

Final

Marathon

67

Stanley - Boyd

39

Final

Girls High School Basketball

Altoona

58

La Crosse Aquinas

67

Final

Loyal

69

Owen - Withee

9

Final

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

40

Ladysmith

47

Final

Colfax

36

Eau Claire Regis

44

Final

Spencer

36

Greenwood

38

Final

High School Wrestling

Whitehall

48

Durand

21

Final

