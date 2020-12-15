Updated info for Eau Claire Co. drive-thru COVID testing sites

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The location and schedule of the two National Guard COVID-19 test sites in Eau Claire County have been changed to reflect winter hours.

These sites are located in Eau Claire and Augusta. These sites are free of cost to residents across northwestern Wisconsin and the test kits at these sites use the less invasive nasal swab.

Both of these testing sites are staffed by members of the Wisconsin National Guard. People are asked to pre-register on the day they plan to get tested by clicking here.

If you don’t have access to Internet, staff can help you register once you arrive at the site. (The site locations are listed below).

Who can be tested:

o Any person age 5 or older who is sick with any of these symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

o Any person age 5 or older who is a close contact to someone who tested positive (people who have been asked to quarantine), even if they feel healthy.

Note that children younger than 18 will need a parent present to consent to be tested. For more information, please call the COVID-19 Call Center at 715-831-7425.

TESTING SITES:

Peace Church

501 E. Filmore Ave.

Eau Claire

Mondays & Fridays: 10am-6pm

Saturdays: 9am-5pm

*Open through March 10, 2021

--

Augusta Community Center

616 W. Washington Street

Augusta

Wednesdays: 1pm-6pm

*Open through March 10, 2021

