Advertisement

29-year-old Chetek man pronounced dead at scene of Barron Co. crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Chetek man was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle rollover on Wednesday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Jonathon Lee was driving north on 20th Street in Chetek and he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times. Lee was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s department received the report at 4:11 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Jordan Guse, 21, of Woodbury, Minnesota was arrested late Monday night
UPDATE: Minnesota man charged after car chase in Eau Claire
Robert Metzenbauer and Lindsay Nohr
Fall Creek man enters plea in child neglect case
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Altoona investment advisor under investigation
Semi fire on I-94
Semi on fire delays traffic on I-94

Latest News

Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce approved for water testing meter
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 stats as Wisconsin’s death rate rises
Bruce Barker has announced his retirement.
CVTC President announces retirement, effective July 1