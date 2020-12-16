29-year-old Chetek man pronounced dead at scene of Barron Co. crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old Chetek man was pronounced dead at the scene of a vehicle rollover on Wednesday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Jonathon Lee was driving north on 20th Street in Chetek and he lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times. Lee was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s department received the report at 4:11 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

