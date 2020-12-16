Blue Ox Music Festival announces 2021 lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blue Ox Music Festival has announced the dates for their 2021 lineup.

The festival is scheduled for Aug. 19-21, 2021 and includes artists such as Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters and more.

Tickets are now on sale. The three day GA with unreserved tent camping is priced at $199 and the two day general admission with unreserved tent camping is priced at $180.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.