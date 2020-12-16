Community donations help fund new heater for Eau Claire County Humane Association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For the past five years, Eau Claire County Humane Association has been having trouble with their heater, and this week the heat went out completely.

The humane association posted on their Facebook they were in need of space heaters to keep their furry friends and staff warm while they came up with the cost for a new heating system.

Urgent Request! One of our heaters is out at the Shelter and is beyond the point of no return. In order to keep working,... Posted by Eau Claire County Humane Association - ECCHA on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Executive Director Shelly Janke says the outpouring of support from the community was overwhelming.

“We posted on Facebook to get a few space heaters donated and also a link to donate if people were interested and I think the first space heater arrived within 15 minutes over the next hour we had about 14 that showed up in total. So people really came out and then the donations started to pour in.”

On Wednesday, the association received enough donations to offset the cost of a new heater, which will be installed Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.