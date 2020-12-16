Advertisement

Community donations help fund new heater for Eau Claire County Humane Association

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For the past five years, Eau Claire County Humane Association has been having trouble with their heater, and this week the heat went out completely.

The humane association posted on their Facebook they were in need of space heaters to keep their furry friends and staff warm while they came up with the cost for a new heating system.

Executive Director Shelly Janke says the outpouring of support from the community was overwhelming.

“We posted on Facebook to get a few space heaters donated and also a link to donate if people were interested and I think the first space heater arrived within 15 minutes over the next hour we had about 14 that showed up in total. So people really came out and then the donations started to pour in.”

On Wednesday, the association received enough donations to offset the cost of a new heater, which will be installed Thursday.

