Creative Christmas lights support community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One homeowner is getting creative with Christmas lights to support the community. Their Christmas display is lifting spirits not only through the bright lights but with their goal behind the glowing lights.

Brittany and Alan Christianson put up a walk-through Christmas village in their yard in Ladysmith with several different scenes.

It is free for people to come and see but they are asking for donations for local food pantries as well as donations for community organizations that benefit youth, veterans, seniors and the homeless. Through the first week they brought in over 250 pounds of food for the Ladysmith community.

If you want to stop by, see the lights and make a donation the house is located at: 400 E. 6th St. S. in Ladysmith.

