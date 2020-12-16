Advertisement

CVTC President announces retirement, effective July 1

Bruce Barker has announced his retirement.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College president, Bruce Barker, has announced his retirement.

His retirement will be effective July 1. He has been with CVTC for 21 years.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the CVTC board voted to hire The Association of Community College Trustees executive search division to assist with hiring the next president.

“Being part of the CVTC team has been a wonderful experience and privilege,” Barker said in his announcement to employees Tuesday evening. “I will always be extremely proud and grateful for what we have accomplished. CVTC provides our students with options, hope, direction and the skills and confidence to succeed. We provide our communities with essential workers, experts in every field, entrepreneurs and leaders.”

