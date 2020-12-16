Advertisement

Eau Claire restaurant owner pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, given deferred plea acceptance

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An owner of an Eau Claire restaurant pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and the court accepted the plea and put him on a 42 month deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.

Court records show Filiberto Rivera, owner of Manny’s Cocina, was in court Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to third degree sexual assault and third degree sexual assault- attempted.

The court records also add that Rivera was placed on a 42 month deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement with conditions, meaning at the end of 42 months the charges will be dismissed if the agreement is successful.

Rivera’s signature bond was also amended on Wednesday.

The charge of second degree sexual assault/use of force- lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders was read in but dismissed.

A deferred prosecution agreement hearing is scheduled for June, 17, 2024.

