Green Bay native and healthcare worker asking for Christmas cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay native and health care worker living in Texas right now is coming home for the holidays and wants to bring back some Wisconsin holiday cheer to patients he works with.

Jordan Christensen is a nursing assistant and said near and far people stuck in hospitals or in this case a rehabilitation center, are feeling the effects that come with being isolated, especially this time of year.

Christensen has been in the Dallas area now for a few months. In some cases, the facility where he works (Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation) has patients overcoming coronavirus and seeing post-virus effects.

“Patients like I said are just overcoming, some of them were in traumatic accidents, some of them had a really bad stroke, so they are there alone, they’re not in their full capacity that they used to be, some of them can’t walk anymore, some of them are now paralyzed,” said Christensen.

Christensen will be coming home to Green Bay this week and wants to take back a piece of Northeast Wisconsin. He wants to take back holiday cards to help cheer those patients up.

“To see that not just people in Dallas are caring about them, and I think, getting cards from Texans but getting cards from over 1000 miles away like ‘oh my gosh there’s someone really thinking about me during this holiday time’,” said Christensen.

As a health care worker, Christensen said it’s been a tough year and bringing some holiday cheer back to Texas is something he’s looking forward to.

He also had a message to everyone this holiday season.

“Healthcare workers every year have to take that holiday off to care for your loved one, this holiday season, you should maybe skip those family gatherings to help take care of us so we’re not overwhelmed during the holiday season, having to take care of so many patients,” said Christensen.

Christnensen said if you want to drop off cards, the location to drop off is at Pomps Tire on Green Bay’s west side through this upcoming Saturday morning.

You can also mail the cards to:

Baylor Scott & White Rehab – Dallas

909 N Washington Ave

Dallas, TX 75246

