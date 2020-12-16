Local, state COVID-19 stats as Wisconsin’s death rate rises

WISCONSIN (WEAU,WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 16 and one additional death. The total number of deaths in the county sits at 66. Of the 8,600 total positive tests in Eau Claire County, 477 are considered active. The seven day positivity average in the county is 30.2 percent.

Chippewa County Public Health reports another death tied to COVID-19 bringing the county’s total to 63. Another 28 positive test results pushes the total to to 5,504.

The Coulee COVID Collaborative reports two new deaths in La Crosse County, which brings the county’s death toll to 48. The county has 77 more positive tests for a total of 9,297.

Dunn County adds 30 more confirmed cases on Wednesday for a total of 3,212.

You can find information from other area counties at the bottom of this article.

______________________________________________________

STATEWIDE STATS

Fewer cases and more deaths from the coronavirus continue pushing the state’s COVID-19 death rate back up.

The state Department of Health Services says 2,402 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. That’s a positivity rate of 26% of the 9,251 tests completed. New cases were identified in all 72 counties. It’s the third straight day Wisconsin received fewer than 10,000 test results. Wisconsin has identified fewer than 3,000 new cases three of the last four days.

The state added 74 more people to the death toll, which is now 4,196. There were deaths in 29 counties: Brown (2), Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia (3), Dane (20), Dodge (5), Door, Douglas (2), Eau Claire, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee (15), Outagamie (2), Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, Vernon, Walworth, Washington (2), Waukesha (3), Winnebago and Wood.

The death rate is 0.94% of all known cases after leveling off at 0.93% for six days. It had reached a low of 0.84% but began a slow rise in mid-November.

Wisconsin is averaging 3,248 new coronavirus cases and 44 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last 7 days. Both of these metrics are down from Tuesday’s rolling average, which was down from Monday.

The DHS reports 444,798 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and two-and-a-quarter-million (2,266,641) tested negative since February 5. Nearly half of the state’s population has been tested at least once.

With the lower numbers of confirmed cases, the number of active cases continues to fall, as well. There are now 41,426 cases diagnosed in the past 30 days that haven’t been medically cleared, which is 9.3% of all known cases -- down from 10% Tuesday. The number of recovered cases is nearing 400,000 (399,073), which is 89.7% of known cases. The DHS acknowledges some of these patients who fall under the broad “recovered” category may still have lingering effects from their infection, such as “brain fog” or loss of taste or smell.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported another 146 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period. An average 134 people have been hospitalized every day over the past 7 days. That moving average has been declining for the last 11 days.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday was 1,461, with 331 in intensive care units, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA).

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 5 patients Tuesday, one less than Monday. Through last Friday -- the latest total available -- the facility had treated 156 people since opening on October 14. The field hospital was opened to reduce the caseload at hospitals by accepting COVID-19 patients who wear nearing discharge but still needed care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reports 15% of intensive care beds and 16.3% of all hospital beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open. The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged from Monday: 18 hospitals report less than a 7-day supply of gowns, 13 have a short supply of paper medical masks, 11 are short on goggles, and 9 are low on N95 masks.

WEDNESDAY COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Ashland – 906 cases (+13) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,085 cases (+35) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 917 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,504 cases (+28) (63 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,548 cases (+24) (45 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 3,212 cases (+30) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,600 cases (+63) (66 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,096 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,297 cases (+77) (46 deaths)

Monroe – 3,113 cases (+29) (20 deaths)

Pepin – 588 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Pierce – 2,658 cases (+17) (23 deaths)

Polk – 2,739 cases (+26) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 1,029 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,077 cases (+7) (9 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 5,014 cases (+36) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,489 cases (+14) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,775 cases (+29) (24 deaths)

Vernon – 1,357 cases (+12) (20 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 919 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Wood – 5,103 cases (+34) (33 deaths) (+1)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.