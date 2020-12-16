Advertisement

Market & Johnson’s Employee Impact Fund donates $60,000 to local organizations

Money
(AP Images)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The employees of Market & Johnson continue their community support throughout western Wisconsin by donating $60,000 to several organizations through the Market & Johnson Employee Impact Fund.

Organizations benefiting from the fund in 2020 include both Eau Claire and La Crosse Junior Achievement offices, both Eau Claire and La Crosse Big Brothers Big Sisters, both Eau Claire and Black River Falls Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Croix Valley Foundation - Sterbernz Ryan Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Street Ministry, Eau Claire School Foundation Homeless Program, La Crosse Veterans Mentor Program, Collaborative to End Homelessness, and the Eau Claire Community Foundation Covid-19 Response.

“Our employees never cease to amaze us,” said Jason Plante, Vice President, Market & Johnson. “Many people today are facing difficult times, and our team has stepped up and set a record amount of money to give back to those in need.”

Market & Johnson’s EIF fund is managed and distributed by the Eau Claire Community Foundation and offers a tax-deductible option for its employees to contribute to and support organizations in the communities where they live and work. Employees donate to the fund and have fundraisers to raise money for the fund throughout the year.

Organizations that benefit are suggested by and voted on by Market & Johnson employees. Since the fund’s inception in 2016, the employees have raised and donated over $285,300 to various local organizations.

