Mayo Clinic talks COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment Tuesday from the Wisconsin Department of Health.

The hospital hopes to start vaccinating frontline workers soon.

Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Andrew Badley, who’s based at the hospital’s main campus in Rochester, Minn., said health care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients will get vaccinated first. These include emergency room staff, people in long-term care facilities, people who worked in the morgue and pathology lab and people working in urgent care centers.

Badley said he’s not sure when Mayo Clinic will start vaccinating the general public but hopes it can start by March or April of 2021.

He said the vaccine doesn’t prevent the virus but does keep people from getting symptoms. Studies show it reduces symptomatic disease by about 95 percent.

“If they get infected with SARS-CoV-2, they won’t get sick, won’t have to go into the hospital and won’t have bad outcomes. That’s the reason to take it,” Badley said.

He also said people will still have to do their part to help slow the spread after they get vaccinated.

“Those people who have received vaccinations still should adhere to public health recommendations, universal masking, washing your hands frequently, congregating in public places with other unmasked individuals,” Badley said.

He said he also has some concern about potential delays in shipping due to potential bad weather.

“Because of the need for the cold chain in the distribution network, sever delays could negatively impact that,” Badley said.

The vaccine can stay in a dry ice for up to five days. Badley said packages also come with temperature trackers so hospital staff will know if a vaccine is no longer usable.

In a statement, UPS, which is one of the main companies shipping the vaccine, said:

“UPS’s dedicated team of full-time meteorologists monitors weather around the clock, making forecasts that allow our air and ground operations teams to anticipate and respond to changing weather conditions. We develop contingency plans based weather forecasts and local conditions, enabling our employees to safely deliver what matters most. The safety of our employees is always our first focus. Should roadways or airports be closed we will observe all closures and UPS will be ready to deliver as soon as it is safe.”

