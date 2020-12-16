New initiative looks to help La Crosse businesses outlast pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As 2020 draws to a close, many small business owners don’t know if they’ll be around in 2021.

An unusual partnership is hoping to help as many local shops as possible.

The pandemic has impacted nearly every industry that exists.

“There’s a lot of businesses, specifically small businesses which are critical to the health of the local economy that are really struggling as the pandemic continues to impact the way that they can deliver their goods and services,” said Chris Walters, President & CEO of DBS Group.

Those fortunate enough to keep going are stepping up to help their neighbors who need a little help.

“This group really started with a group of construction executives and owners that are local here,” said Neal Zygarlicke, La Crosse Chamber of Commerce CEO.

“Fortunately in the construction industry we’ve been able to keep working,” said Nicole Mydy, general manager of Fowler & Hammer Inc.

That’s why they are coming together for the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Building Community Fund”.

“They came to the chamber and said, hey we have an idea,” said Zygarlicke. “There are small business that are in need and we want to help.”

The application process started on Tuesday and ends January 15.

“You have to have to have 1 to 50 employees, and you have to be a local La Crosse community business,” Walters said. “The plan is to start distributing grant fund dollars in January, so we want to get grant funds distributed as quickly as reasonably possible.”

“They don’t have to be Chamber members,” Zygarlicke said. “The application will be reviewed and then it will be administered through the county.”

So far, the Building Community Fund has raised $225,000 with each sponsor donating $22,000.

“We’re really excited to be part of this bigger group and working together as an industry to give back to the Greater La Crosse community,” said Mydy.

“It’s been about 60 days of fairly regular and intense meetings to get this put together but we’re excited to get it rolled out,” added Walters.

The average award is expected to be around $7,500.

