SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 15th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Boys High School Basketball

St. Croix Falls

100

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

43

Final

Elk Mound

55

Eau Claire Regis

65

Final

Menomonie

41

River Falls

64

Final

Hudson

70

Chippewa Falls

74

Final

Colby

75

Owen - Withee

74

Final

Altoona

75

Cadott

43

Final

Greenwood

55

Alma Center Lincoln

34

Final

Chippewa Falls McDonell

58

Fall Creek

65

Final

Whitehall

68

Durand

72

Final

Lake Holcombe

49

Birchwood

55

Final

Winter

24

New Auburn

64

Final

Northwestern

92

Ladysmith

50

Final

Girls High School Basketball

Lake Holcombe

75

Birchwood

13

Final

Rice Lake

40

Hudson

49

Final

Augusta

43

Blair-Taylor

74

Final

Independence

42

Gilmanton

36

Final

Alma Center Lincoln

59

Alma/Pepin

10

Final

Stanley - Boyd

42

Osseo - Fairchild

54

Final

Eleva-Strum

41

Whitehall

53

Final

Boys High School Hockey

Eau Claire Memorial

6

Hayward

1

Final

RAM Hockey

2

Baldwin-Woodville

9

Final

Rice Lake

2

Hudson

5

Final

