UW- Stout cancels spring break, classes to end a week earlier

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Stout announced Wednesday that they would be canceling the spring break that was scheduled for March 13- 21.

Chancellor Katherine Frank noted that a growing number of UW system schools were canceling or postponing the break.

“This was not an easy decision to make. However, it is necessary due to the current status of the pandemic, the inability to predict its course through early spring and our responsibility to keep our university and local community as safe and healthy as possible,” said Frank.

Classes will now end on April 28, a week earlier that scheduled and evaluation week will end on May 5. Classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 25.

