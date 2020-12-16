Village of Bruce approved for water testing meter

BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the Village of Bruce held a meeting regarding unsafe drinking water, it was approved that the village would purchase a water testing meter.

Village Board Member Avery Newman says the installation of a filtration system as a temporary solution was approved. Once it is installed, residents will e able to fill receptacles with water.

The purchase of a water testing meter and well testing was also approved.

