Advertisement

Village of Bruce approved for water testing meter

Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the Village of Bruce held a meeting regarding unsafe drinking water, it was approved that the village would purchase a water testing meter.

Village Board Member Avery Newman says the installation of a filtration system as a temporary solution was approved. Once it is installed, residents will e able to fill receptacles with water.

The purchase of a water testing meter and well testing was also approved.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Jordan Guse, 21, of Woodbury, Minnesota was arrested late Monday night
UPDATE: Minnesota man charged after car chase in Eau Claire
Robert Metzenbauer and Lindsay Nohr
Fall Creek man enters plea in child neglect case
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Altoona investment advisor under investigation
Semi fire on I-94
Semi on fire delays traffic on I-94

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
29-year-old Chetek man pronounced dead at scene of Barron Co. crash
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 stats as Wisconsin’s death rate rises
Bruce Barker has announced his retirement.
CVTC President announces retirement, effective July 1