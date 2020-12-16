Advertisement

Winners “Markquart Gives Back, 2020!” announced

Markquart Gives Back campaign is underway and voting is open until Dec. 11.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Markquart Dealerships are excited to announce the first round of recipients of Markquart Gives Back, 2020!

The Chippewa Valley voted for their favorite local non-profit, and the top 10 organizations are each receiving $5,000. The winners will be announced throughout this week on the Markquart Toyota, Markquart Motors, and Markquart Menomoni eFacebook Pages.

Wednesday, the dealership announced the following three winners :

-Jim Falls Elementary Playground-Jim Falls Elementary School is working towards a new playground for their students and community members to utilize. They teach students grades K-5 and want to provide them a safe and fun place to play.

-Eau Claire County Humane Association-The ECCHA provides medical attention and shelter to homeless animals in the Eau Claire area. They provide humane and loving care to dogs, cats, and other animals until they are ready to be adopted.

-L. E. Phillip’s Senior Center-The L.E. Phillips Senior Center provides a welcoming gathering place for individuals ages 50+ who reside in Eau Claire County. The center helps promote independence with access to programming to develop skills to enhance emotional, physical, and social well-being.

Markquart Motors, Markquart Toyota, and Markquart Menomonie thank everyone who voted during Markquart Gives Back 2020.

