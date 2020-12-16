Advertisement

Za51 and Draganetti’s give back to frontline healthcare workers

Draganetti's
Draganetti's(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -As long-term restauranteurs, the owners of Za51 and Draganetti’s are no strangers to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.  Whether it be staff getting sick, dining room closures, switching to delivery and then back, 2020 has been a year for the books, but as entrepreneurs, we’ve seen struggles before. 

As two of the industries being impacted by the most, the owners wanted to reach out to our friends in healthcare and find a way to support them.

They are now launching a promotion to show their appreciation.  For every gift certificate ($25 or more) purchased from Za51 or Draganetti’s, they will donate a voucher to an area hospital for a 10″ two topping pizza ($15 value) good at either location.

The promotion will run until Dec. 31st, 2020 on all gift cards purchased online.  IF you would like to support two local businesses and in turn support our frontline healthcare workers, you may do so by purchasing this promotion at www.za51.com or https://www.draganettis.com/

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Jordan Guse, 21, of Woodbury, Minnesota was arrested late Monday night
UPDATE: Minnesota man charged after car chase in Eau Claire
Robert Metzenbauer and Lindsay Nohr
Fall Creek man enters plea in child neglect case
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Altoona investment advisor under investigation
Semi fire on I-94
Semi on fire delays traffic on I-94

Latest News

Eau Claire restaurant owner pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, given deferred plea acceptance
Martin Dental in Altoona
Dentists face highest risk but focus energy on keeping patients safe during the pandemic
recipe
Wisconsin Cheese Recipe (12/16/20)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Community donations help fund new heater for Eau Claire County Humane Association