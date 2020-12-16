Za51 and Draganetti’s give back to frontline healthcare workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -As long-term restauranteurs, the owners of Za51 and Draganetti’s are no strangers to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Whether it be staff getting sick, dining room closures, switching to delivery and then back, 2020 has been a year for the books, but as entrepreneurs, we’ve seen struggles before.

As two of the industries being impacted by the most, the owners wanted to reach out to our friends in healthcare and find a way to support them.

They are now launching a promotion to show their appreciation. For every gift certificate ($25 or more) purchased from Za51 or Draganetti’s, they will donate a voucher to an area hospital for a 10″ two topping pizza ($15 value) good at either location.

The promotion will run until Dec. 31st, 2020 on all gift cards purchased online. IF you would like to support two local businesses and in turn support our frontline healthcare workers, you may do so by purchasing this promotion at www.za51.com or https://www.draganettis.com/

