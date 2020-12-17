COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms months after contracting the virus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each person experiences COVID-19 differently from symptoms to the time it takes to recover.

Some people, now referred to as “long haulers” are still experiencing symptoms months after testing positive for the virus.

These symptoms can include a lingering loss of taste and or smell, fatigue, shortness of breath and brain fog.

Serena Grotte of Eau Claire has had issues with her taste buds since contracting the virus in September, describing it as a consistent burn taste.

“I noticed my favorite foods were bland,” Grotte says. “Sometimes I can taste everything sometimes I can’t.”

Grotte says it took about a month and a half for her to regain a sense of smell, but what is concerning now is not knowing how long it will take for her taste to come back.

Dr. Eric Spears, a Prevea Health Physiatrist has been working to rehabilitate discharged COVID-19 patients. While he calls the loss of taste and smell the most “bizarre” symptom of the virus, he says physical therapy can help alleviate lingering symptoms like shortness of breath or fatigue.

“The first thing that happens when you have COVID, as soon as you move around your oxygen levels drop so you aren’t able to do very much in the first part of the disease,” he says. “We work with a lot of COVID patients who have been hospitalized for a long time and a lot of them are discharging with abnormal chest X-rays whether they have scar tissue or inflammation that is persisting but basically there is less air that can get into the lungs, however people make a pretty good recovery with the right therapy.”

Dr. Spears says different immune systems are the reason people are having such different experiences with the virus.

“A lot of damage in the lungs isn’t from the virus itself but from our own immune system.”

For people still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Spears recommends they call a doctor to discuss an option like physical therapy.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.