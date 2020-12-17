Advertisement

COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms months after contracting the virus

(CDC)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each person experiences COVID-19 differently from symptoms to the time it takes to recover.

Some people, now referred to as “long haulers” are still experiencing symptoms months after testing positive for the virus.

These symptoms can include a lingering loss of taste and or smell, fatigue, shortness of breath and brain fog.

Serena Grotte of Eau Claire has had issues with her taste buds since contracting the virus in September, describing it as a consistent burn taste.

“I noticed my favorite foods were bland,” Grotte says. “Sometimes I can taste everything sometimes I can’t.”

Grotte says it took about a month and a half for her to regain a sense of smell, but what is concerning now is not knowing how long it will take for her taste to come back.

Dr. Eric Spears, a Prevea Health Physiatrist has been working to rehabilitate discharged COVID-19 patients. While he calls the loss of taste and smell the most “bizarre” symptom of the virus, he says physical therapy can help alleviate lingering symptoms like shortness of breath or fatigue.

“The first thing that happens when you have COVID, as soon as you move around your oxygen levels drop so you aren’t able to do very much in the first part of the disease,” he says. “We work with a lot of COVID patients who have been hospitalized for a long time and a lot of them are discharging with abnormal chest X-rays whether they have scar tissue or inflammation that is persisting but basically there is less air that can get into the lungs, however people make a pretty good recovery with the right therapy.”

Dr. Spears says different immune systems are the reason people are having such different experiences with the virus.

“A lot of damage in the lungs isn’t from the virus itself but from our own immune system.”

For people still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Spears recommends they call a doctor to discuss an option like physical therapy.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Jordan Guse, 21, of Woodbury, Minnesota was arrested late Monday night
UPDATE: Minnesota man charged after car chase in Eau Claire
Robert Metzenbauer and Lindsay Nohr
Fall Creek man enters plea in child neglect case
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Altoona investment advisor under investigation
Semi fire on I-94
Semi on fire delays traffic on I-94

Latest News

Loyal Crawford and Grant Gerber of Memorial on signing day.
Loyal Crawford and Grant Gerber signing day at Memorial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Rick and Randy Storlie forever linked
The Eau Claire Area School District recently announced students would learn virtually any...
ECASD snow days to go virtual