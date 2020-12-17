EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, demonstrates Reindeer Roast Beef Sliders, a perfect “Snacktivity” for the family.

While we have entered our new normal...holiday celebrations will be a bit different. Whether you are having small family gatherings, Zoom or just staying home the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will help you celebrate the HOLIDAYS and make them more festive.

Today’s featured recipe is a fantastic “snacktivity” a snack and activity wrapped into one and they are adorable to boot!

Reindeer Roast Beef Sliders- assembling these adorable roast beef reindeer sliders will make special memories for years to come. Gather pretzel buns, cherries, roast beef and the star of the show-your favorite award-winning Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese.

With more cheese varieties than anywhere else on Earth, Wisconsin Cheese makes the perfect gift for the foodie in your life, or a great centerpiece to a holiday-themed spread. For inspiration visit the website, or look for the “Proudly Wisconsin” badge in a grocery store near you.

