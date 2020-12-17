Advertisement

Dealing with anxiety and grief during the holidays

Christmas decor
Christmas decor(WVLT)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Even in a normal year the holiday season can bring anxiety and grief. A counselor with Prevea Health has some tips to help get you through it.

This time of year can bring both joy and grief.

For some people it reminds them of past traditions and lost loved ones.

To make this season more merry, Corina Fisher, a Prevea Health Counselor, said focus some energy on yourself.

Fisher recommended making time to do what you love.

“First of all, regularly participating in activities that make you feel good can help to relieve some of that anxiety and stress--things such as listening to music, reading, cooking, enjoying a movie any of those types of activities where you’re doing something that you enjoy,” Fisher said.

Fisher said another struggle around this time of year is the oncoming winter.

She said being inside all the time can have a negative impact on our moods and behaviors.

