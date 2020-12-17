ECASD snow days to go virtual

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bad weather won’t keep Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) students from learning during the 2020-21 school year. The district recently announced kids will learn virtually if weather forces schools to close.

“Because of state requirements for hours of instruction, sometimes districts would scramble to make up that time and whether it’s by adding minutes at the end of the day or adding days further into June and we know that no one likes to do that,” ECASD Superintendent Mike Johnson said.

Though district officials have been talking about making this change for multiple years, Johnson said it’s easier now because kids are already learning virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of our district’s commitment to a one-to-one environment where all students have devices and in a robust learning platform, it’s easier to access the learning. Our staff have demonstrated a strong ability to deliver that instruction,” he said.

While the district isn’t committing to ending snow days beyond this school year, Johnson said students have likely seen their final snow days.

“I would not see why it wouldn’t. With a pandemic and with the technology that we have and with our teachers skills and our students’ ability to access the technology, if we don’t change and focus on our students’ needs and also support our staff, we’ve lost a valuable educational opportunity,” he said.

Johnson said most parents he spoke with agree with the district’s decision.

He said criteria for closing schools won’t change.

