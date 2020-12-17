Advertisement

Five area schools receive “Tools for Schools” awards

(WEAU)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WISCONSIN (WEAU) - The Altoona, Cadott, and Mondovi School Districts join Chippewa Falls and Bloomer High Schools in receiving the financial boosts from the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

It was part of the “Tools for Schools” program. It’s designed to encourage more students to try out the skilled trades offered at their schools. Bloomer received the largest award, which will be used to buy a new laser engraver.

“We got quite a bit of industry in Bloomer, with AJ’s and PMI and Catalytic. One of the things that we wanted to incorporate was a little more programming with machines. So, we’re actually going to use the machine to make plaques, laser and custom-engraved things that people might want,” said Bloomer High School technical instructor Darren Swartz.

