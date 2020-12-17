Health care workers in Eau Claire are among the first to get vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday marked grim history with over 3,600 COVID-19 deaths in the US alone. However there was a moment of hope early this morning in one Eau Claire hospital.

Under the masks, smiles were worn and applause broke out at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. Five health care workers were the first to receive phase one of the Pfizer vaccine. It was a signal of joy and hope in a hospital that has been overwhelmed in the last ten months.

Pulmonologist and Northwestern Regional Vice President of Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Dr. Rick Helmers was a part of the first group vaccinated.

Dr. Helmers told WEAU,

“I feel that it is so safe and so effective that I wanted to be first in line and that’s why i’m here today because I want everybody to understand that from the very top of leadership we feel this vaccine is very safe, very effective and very important.”

Helmers says 2,500 Mayo employees in the region have been cleared to receive the vaccine. 25 are expected to get the shot on Friday. Numbers will continue to increase each week.

“It’s based on risk so the vaccine group has put hours into determining so the employees who have the greatest risk with interacting with COVID patients will get the initial injections.”

In Chippewa Falls, doses of the vaccine were delivered to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. Employees there were vaccinated Thursday afternoon. At Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire is ready but waiting and expects for their first doses to arrive early Friday morning. A nurse from their COVID unit will be their first recipient.

“I’m feeling very hopeful. This is a historic day for our region and a historic day for the Chippewa Valley because this gives all of us hope. It gives all of the caregivers hope it gives all of the citizens of the Chippewa Valley hope. This is the beginning of the end of this pandemic as this vaccine is rolled out so it has been an extremely difficult year, we have seen heroic actions from all of our caregivers here and this gives us hope that we indeed see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Helmers.

Those who received vaccines this week will return in 21 days for their second dose.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.