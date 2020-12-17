Advertisement

Hope Gospel Mission to host “Christmas Community Dinner”

Ribbon cutting held for new Hope Gospel Mission facility.
By Molly Gardner
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One thing that hasn’t changed this holiday season is a free Christmas dinner through Hope Gospel Mission.

The mission is hosting its annual Christmas Community Dinner on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing constraints, Hope Gospel Mission will be offering curbside pick up and drive thru.

They have enough meals to feed 500 guests.

The dinner will feature all of the Christmas favorites such as ham, potatoes, cranberry fluff, dinner rolls and dessert.

Community Relations Director Brett Geboy says, “I think people really appreciate at least getting out in their car going and picking up a hot meal for those that can’t do a full blown meal for themselves.”

for more information, click here.

The special community event will be held at Hope Gospel Mission’s Hope Renewal Center for Men at 2650 Mercantile Drive in Eau Claire.

