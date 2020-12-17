Local, state COVID-19 stats as WI gets nearly 11,000 test results

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 49 more positive tests of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 17 and one more death. The county has 8,649 total cases and 67 total deaths. The seven-day positivity average is 29.2 percent. Since the pandemic began, 267 Eau Claire County community members have been hospitalized. Of the total cases, 479 are considered active.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 34 new cases for a total of 5,538.

Four more community members have died in La Crosse County due to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths in La Crosse County to 52. Another 87 cases are confirmed Thursday, for a total of 9,384.

Dunn County reports another 39 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,251.

You can find more county case counts at the bottom of this article.

_________________________________________________________________

STATEWIDE STATS

For the first time in four days, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services received more than 10,000 coronavirus test results. The DHS reported 10,938 results on Thursday, and 1 in 3 came back positive for 3,643 newly identified cases. That’s above the 7-day average of 3,192 cases a day for the past week, and the 33.3% positivity rate is also above its 7-day average, which by our calculations is 31.9%. Cases were identified in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate rose for a second straight day to 0.95%, erasing the progress since October 16. The death rate has been climbing slowly since Nov. 15, when it reached a low of 0.84%. The DHS reported 59 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 4,255. The 7-day average held steady at 44 deaths per day, but 5 of the past 7 days have been above that average.

Deaths were reported in Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Eau Claire, Grant (2), Jackson (2), Kenosha (3), La Crosse (4), Marquette, Milwaukee (11), Monroe, Oneida (2), Outagamie (2), Portage, Racine (5), Sauk, St. Croix, Trempealeau (2), Vilas (2), Walworth (2), Waukesha (3), Waupaca, Winnebago (5) and Wood (3) counties, while the death count was revised in Rock County.

To date, a total 448,441 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 2,273,936 tested negative in Wisconsin. At our current 7-day average, Wisconsin could reach half a million cases around New Year’s Day, less than 10 months after the virus’s arrival in our state.

The number of recovered cases passed 400,000 (403,706), which is 90% of all known cases -- a number and percentage that have been increasing since November. Another 40,378 people are still active cases, which is 9% of known cases.

The DHS acknowledges some of these patients who fall under the broad “recovered” category may still have lingering effects from their infection, such as “brain fog” or loss of taste or smell.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported another 129 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period. That’s right in line with the 7-day average of 130 hospitalizations per day. That moving average has been declining for 12 days now -- a positive development.

From the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,410 people were being treated in hospitals Wednesday for COVID-19, including 314 in intensive care. That’s the fewest COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time since October 27 and the fewest in ICU since October 25. COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 patients on November 17.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 5 patients Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. The field hospital opened on October 14 to reduce the caseload at hospitals by accepting COVID-19 patients who wear nearing discharge but still needed care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

As of Wednesday, the WHA reported 16% of ICU beds and 17.4% of all hospital beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open.

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) is largely unchanged: 18 hospitals have less than a 7-day supply of gowns, 14 are short on paper medical masks (1 more than Tuesday), 11 have less than a week’s supply of goggles, and 7 are low on N95 masks (down from 9 on Tuesday).

-----

Ashland – 912 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,132 cases (+47) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 925 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,538 cases (+34) (63 deaths)

Clark – 2,582 cases (+34) (46 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 3,251 cases (+39) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,649 cases (+49) (67 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,114 cases (+18) (8 deaths) (+2)

La Crosse – 9,384 cases (+87) (50 deaths) (+4)

Monroe – 3,148 cases (+35) (21 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 594 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Pierce – 2,701 cases (+43) (23 deaths)

Polk – 2,754 cases (+15) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 1,037 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,088 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,038 cases (+24) (23 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,500 cases (+11) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,786 cases (+11) (26 deaths) (+2)

Vernon – 1,376 cases (+19) (20 deaths)

Washburn – 927 cases (+8) (8 deaths)

Wood – 5,157 cases (+54) (36 deaths) (+3)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.