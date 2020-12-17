Advertisement

Loyal Crawford and Grant Gerber signing day at Memorial

Loyal Crawford and Grant Gerber of Memorial on signing day.
Loyal Crawford and Grant Gerber of Memorial on signing day.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial had a pair of signings on Wednesday. Loyal Crawford will play his college football for Wisconsin and Grant Gerber will head to St. Thomas in the fall.

Crawford has battled injuries in his career, but when he has been on the field he has been spectacular. In 2019, he set the Memorial school record in rushing with 337 yards and five touchdowns vs. La Crosse Central.

Signing with the Badgers is one step closer to his dream of playing in the NFL.

“I have always had this idea in my head, it is surreal that it is coming into reality. I have always had it in my head, this day right here. It’s been a long time coming, it hasn’t been an easy journey, but I am glad it is here and I am glad I am able to move onto the next step.”

Grant Gerber will likely play on the defensive side of the ball for St. Thomas. In 2019 he had 5 sacks for the Old Abes.

St. Thomas is making the historic transition from Division Three to Division One this upcoming year and Gerber is excited to help lay the foundation for the future of the Tommies program.

“The transition from D1 to D3 is going to be a special transition and to be the first class through is going to be really important to me. The culture they have built, I hope to build upon. It’s just going to be something that I didn’t want to pass up and something that the coaching staff and all the players that are there know that it’s something special that is happening and I wanted to be a part of it.”

