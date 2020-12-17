Markquart Motors announces second round of “Markquart Gives Back, 2020!” winners

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Markquart Dealerships announced the second round of recipients for Markquart Gives Back, 2020! The Chippewa Valley voted for their favorite local non-profit, and the top 10 organizations are each receiving $5,000.

The winners will be announced throughout this week on the Markquart Toyota, Markquart Motors, and Markquart Menomonie Facebook Pages.

Today we announced the following 3 winners (in no particular order):

- St Paul’s Catholic School – Bloomer- St. Paul Catholic School works to help students develop strong faith, leadership, and excellence in a Christ-centered community.

- Chippewa Humane Association- The Chippewa Humane Association, works to relieve the suffering of homeless companion animals by providing care and shelter. They care for the animals and work to find them forever homes while also educating the community on animals’ proper care.

- Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation- Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation treats and cares for injured, diseased, and orphaned indigenous wildlife. They work toward the return of healthy, viable animals to their appropriate habitats in the wild.

Wednesday, Markquart announced, L.E Phillips Senior Center, Jim Falls Elementary Playground, and the Eau Claire County Humane Association as the first round of Markquart Gives Back Recipients.

The final 4 winners will be announced Friday.

