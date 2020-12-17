Advertisement

No seatbelts, alcohol believed to be factors in Pepin County crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Pepin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash in Durand on Thursday.

Chief Deputy Matt Roesler says no seatbelt and alcohol are both believed to be factors in the fatal crash.

Roseler adds that Corey Bignell was driving eastbound on US 10 when he lost control. The vehicle rolled multiple times, causing Bignell to be ejected.

He was later pronounced dead after arriving at an Eau Claire hospital.

