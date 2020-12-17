Advertisement

Osseo prepares for Wreaths Across America Day

(KSNB)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Remember, honor and teach; that’s the goal this weekend for national Wreaths Across America Day. On Saturday, cemeteries across the country will be filled with wreaths to honor local veterans this Christmas.

In Osseo more than 400 wreaths will placed in area cemeteries to remember and honor our country’s fallen heroes.

Click here to donate or volunteer.

If you would like to attend here are times and locations for Saturday Dec.19:

11:00 a.m.:

Thompson Valley Cemetery (WITVCA) S13912 County Road R Augusta, WI 54722

Noon:

Kings Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery (WIKVLC) W13882 Haugen Road Osseo, WI 54758

1:00 p.m.:

South Beef River Lutheran Cemetery (WISBRC) W16623 County Road G Osseo, WI 54758

2:00 p.m.:

Osseo Cemetery (WIOSCC) N50675 County Road O Osseo, WI 54758

