Panthers vs. Packers game to air on NFL Network only

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you want to watch this Saturday’s Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers game, it will only be available on TV on the NFL Network in our area. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:15. It is channel 14 on Spectrum, 212 on DirectTV and 154 on Dish.

According to Packers.com, the game will only air on “Free” TV in Green Bay and Milwaukee as they are the Packers home markets.

The game can be streamed on mobile devices with the Packers Mobile App.

