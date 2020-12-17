Rick and Randy Storlie forever linked

TAYLOR, Wis. (WEAU) - Rick Storlie is the boys head basketball coach at Fall Creek High School, while Randy Storlie is the head coach at Blair-Taylor High School and just last week, the twin siblings combined for 1,000 total wins on the varsity level. The two brothers have accomplished a lot and have been connected their entire lives.

Randy said, “Growing up together you basically are one person. Most people probably couldn’t tell us apart, they just called us Storlie.

Rick said, “We basically did everything together and we are kind of on the same wave length. We can think the same but maybe that’s the way we grew up.”

The two played basketball together at Taylor high school, then both went to Winona State where they started their coaching careers, and the twins born just 15 minutes apart were the first brothers inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and now have become the first set of brothers to combine for 1,000 total varsity wins in the state of Wisconsin.

Randy said, “We really didn’t count on this then all of a sudden a year ago when we had to add up our wins and stuff we were like man we are pretty close, maybe we can get that next year and by gosh it happened.”

Rick added, “It was like unreal, we really reached that, where did this time go, it’s been fantastic but it sure went fast.”

The two twins, hall of famers, and best friends have never coached against each other in an official game, and never talk about who is the better coach, but when it comes to who was the better player, that one is still up for debate.

Rick said, “He will say he distributed the ball more when we played together and there was never a shot I didn’t like, so I would shoot a little bit more and I scored a few more points than what he did.

Randy added, “He was a really good shooter no question about that, but I was the ball handler, I got to the free throw line, I distributed the offense so a lot of his points he can attribute to this guy right here.”

