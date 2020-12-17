Salvation Army of La Crosse holds drive-thru Angel Tree distribution day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday was a busy day for one non-profit as volunteers spent the day preparing and delivering food and gifts to help needy families in the Coulee Region’s holiday season shine a little brighter.

“Normally it’s just a warehouse where we store things, but today it has turned into sort of like Santa’s Workshop,” said Major Jeff Richardson, Salvation Army of La Crosse County Corps Officer.

In a year of uncertainty, this is a welcome change--a parking lot transformed into a gathering of holiday cheer and community pride, as hundreds lined up for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Distribution Day.

“We’re making it as easy as possible, we’re trying to make it touch-free and contactless,” said Christina Knudsen, Salvation Army of La Crosse County Development Director. “People pick up their gifts on one side of the workshop and they come on the other to pick up food baskets as well.”

Each delivery offers something special for each family.

“There’s a numbered tag on each bag which indexes it back to the list that’s at the front table,” Major Richardson said. “There’s toys, clothes, whatever was filled on their Angel Tree that was taken off the tags throughout the Christmas season and purchased online, it’s in there for that family so it’s very specific and very much tied to an individual.”

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is obvious this year, which makes this year’s Giving Day that much more important.

“Last year we had about 800 and this year we have 1100 so the need is there and it’s greater this year,” Knudsen said. “We are humbled in these times that people, even in their times of need, are still giving and are still able to help those in the community.”

Volunteers worked in assembly line fashion since 8 a.m. Wednesday, and they couldn’t be happier to help out.

“I love giving to people, it’s amazing, I feel wonderful,” said volunteer Kendall Syverson. “I’m also here with a bunch of my veteran buddies. A lot of us have missed holidays—Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s, and it’s just great to be able to give back to the community we live in.”

Overall, Major Richardson said he was pleased with everyone who helped today’s event go smoothly.

“This would cost a ton of money to do and there’s just a lot of logistics involved in it, but the fact is this community was so generous and provided everything we needed to get this job done,” said Major Richardson.

