Toys for Tots delivers presents for Chippewa Valley families despite pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In a year riddled with uncertainties, you could say COVID tried to take the merry out of Christmas this year.

Amanda Radle is the Eau Claire coordinator for Toys for Tots.

“Last year we had 118 locations that we had boxes out to collect for but with COVID this year, a lot of lobby’s closed or a lot of employees were working from home so we went from 118 down to 62,” Radle says.

The collection efforts weren’t the only area impacted, the pandemic then came for volunteers.

“We had people lined up, but they were either exposed to COVID or got COVID, and then I got coved so I was out for two weeks right in the middle of our busy time of collecting and doing applications,” says Radle.

But COVID-19 was no match for the generosity of Central Wisconsin.

“The community really stepped up and is helping these kids have a really great Christmas,” Radle says.

Radle says nearly 8,000 toys have been donated, which means presents on Christmas morning for 1,100 kids.

Today, volunteers began distributing those toys out of the Salvation Army’s building, through a socially distanced drive-thru.

“Certainly at this time in the pandemic families are hurting, so it’s just rewarding to be able to help out in some fashion,” says volunteer Doug Kunick.

Retired social worker and volunteer of ten years, Kunick says knowing he can make a small difference in these kids’ lives, keeps him coming back each year.

“In terms of helping the Chippewa Valley in total, both the Salvation Army as well as our club, the Seymour Lions Club are very committed to helping people who have different abilities as well as disabilities,” Kunick says. “I believe we have more families looking for assistance and it’s wonderful to see the joy that is from families, parents when they are getting some gifts and seem to be very very thankful.”

“To have this day come that the families are picking up the gifts that we worked so hard to get toys for those families it’s really exciting and we’re really happy with the generosity of the community,” Radle says.

