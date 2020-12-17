Advertisement

Training program to help Eau Claire Police better serve those experiencing a mental health crisis

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department works to prepare its officers to handle any type of situation including those involving a mental health crisis.

Sergeant Bridget Coit said they’re seeing a growing need for this kind of response.

“In the last few years we’ve seen a significant rise in mental health cases in our community,” Coit said. “To date we’ve had over 1,300 cases this year just involving mental health incidents.”

Coit said that number doesn’t provide a complete picture because it isn’t adjusted to show the outcome of every call.

To better serve the community, the Eau Claire Police Department is working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to equip all officers with the skills to handle these calls through a program called Crisis Intervention Training.

Barb Habben is with the NAMI chapter in the Chippewa Valley. She said this program helps officers better understand the people they serve.

“The value of educating our law enforcement community to know more about what it’s like for someone who lives with mental illness and what happens when they are in crisis and how to better communicate with them was important,” Habben said.

Part of the crisis intervention training involves recreating real mental health calls officers have handled.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the department to cancel these recreations this year, but they hope to continue next year.

