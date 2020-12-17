WAGNER TAILS: Alex

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A puppy who made the long trip from Texas is ready to find his forever home in Wisconsin.

Alex is a black and white lab mix born at the end of August. His foster family with Last Paw Rescue describes Alex as a really smart dog who also listens really well.

That’s pretty impressive for a puppy not quite four months old yet! This lab mix is a curious and playful boy - as you can see.

Good news if you have cats or chickens - he does well with both!

Since this will be Alex’s first Christmas, it would be wonderful if he could spend it in his forever home.

Click here for a link to the adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.