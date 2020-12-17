UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials say that if you get one brand of vaccine for the first shot, you are to stick with the same brand for the second shot as well.
People are also still urged to get tested.
EC COUNTY DATA:
8,649 positive test results, +323 since last week
Average of over 45 cases a day
Over 475 actively positive cases
267 have been hospitalized
67 deaths, an increase of two
350 connected to the jail tested, 22 positive, 22 recovered
15% of cases since start of Sept. connected to UWEC
11.4% positivity rate by test, slowly decreasing
Testing numbers are low in the area, as well as across the state
Hospital bed capacity is increasing, which is a good sign- in the green.
35% of community spread, steady but still in the red zone.
More able to contact cases and close contacts
Around 690 cases in two weeks, which still puts us in the very high level for the state
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
To watch the livestream, click here.
