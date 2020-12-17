Advertisement

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials say that if you get one brand of vaccine for the first shot, you are to stick with the same brand for the second shot as well.

People are also still urged to get tested.

EC COUNTY DATA:

8,649 positive test results, +323 since last week

Average of over 45 cases a day

Over 475 actively positive cases

267 have been hospitalized

67 deaths, an increase of two

350 connected to the jail tested, 22 positive, 22 recovered

15% of cases since start of Sept. connected to UWEC

11.4% positivity rate by test, slowly decreasing

Testing numbers are low in the area, as well as across the state

Hospital bed capacity is increasing, which is a good sign- in the green.

35% of community spread, steady but still in the red zone.

More able to contact cases and close contacts

Around 690 cases in two weeks, which still puts us in the very high level for the state

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

