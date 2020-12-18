Advertisement

Apartment is total loss after Tomah fire

Tomah apartment fire
Tomah apartment fire(Tomah Fire Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Fire Department is saying an apartment is a total loss after a fire broke out Friday morning.

The department says they were dispatched to the 400 block of Kilbourn Avenue for a triplex that was reporting a structure fire at 1 a.m.

Flames were seen coming out of the front door of the downstairs apartment.

Fire officials say the occupant was able to escape without any injuries. The apartment where the fire occurred has been labeled as a total loss.

The fire started in the kitchen due to the occupant falling asleep while cooking, according to the department.

