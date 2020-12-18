Advertisement

British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine

Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - British actor Ian McKellen has received the COVID-19 vaccine in England.

The 81-year-old said in a tweet he feels “very lucky” and “euphoric” after receiving his first dose on Wednesday.

He added he “would have no hesitation recommending the vaccine to anyone.”

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first western nation to authorize a covid-19 vaccine, after regulators granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 80, health care workers and nursing home residents.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Panthers vs. Packers game to air on NFL Network only
Eau Claire restaurant owner pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, given deferred plea acceptance
COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms months after contracting the virus
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
Generic police lights.
No seatbelts, alcohol believed to be factors in fatal Pepin Co. crash

Latest News

Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (12/18/20)
Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday at the White House.
Pences get vaccinated for COVID-19