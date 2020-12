EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The St. Olaf Trio from St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire, presents Christmas Tidings. The trio features Serena O’Meara on harp, Dee Bouley on piano, and Janean Hankes on flute with guest musician Father James Kurzynski on soprano saxophone.

