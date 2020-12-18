COVID-19 death rate’s up for 3rd straight day; new cases stay low

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health reports another death tied to COVID-19 for a total of 68 deaths in the county. The county adds 50 more positive tests on December 18 for a total of 8,699. The seven-day positivity average in the county is 28.6 percent. An estimated 468 cases in the county are active.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 34 confirmed cases on Friday for a total of 5,572.

In La Crosse County, 59 new positive test results for 9,443 total cases.

Dunn County sees another 21 cases on Friday, December 18 for a total of 3,272.

STATEWIDE STATS

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate edged up for a third straight day as deaths remain high and new coronavirus cases stay low.

The state reports 60 people died from COVID-19. The 7-day average moved up to 46 deaths per day, the first time that average has risen since it peaked at 61 per day on December 7. To date, 4,315 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, which is 0.96% of all known cases.

People who died were in Calumet, Dodge (6), Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson (4), Jefferson (2), Kenosha (5), La Crosse (2), Lafayette, Langlade Lincoln, Marinette, Marquette, Milwaukee (11), Oconto, Outagamie, Pierce (2), Racine (5), Rock, Vernon, Walworth (3), Washburn (2), Washington, Waukesha (4), Waupaca and Waushara counties. The death count was revised in Wood County. Dodge County has had 29 deaths since the end of November.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,429 tests identified 3,235 new cases. The remaining 7,194 tested negative. The number of new cases was above the 7-day average of 3,103 cases. But on a positive note, the average number of cases has been on the decline for 10 days. The 31.02% of tests that came back positive Thursday is in line with the 7-day average positivity rate of 31.36%. The state also follows the numbers of people who get tested multiple times; more on that later.

The DHS further reported Friday 145 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average for hospitalizations, which declined for 12 straight days, held steady at 130 per day. So far, 19,930 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the virus reached Wisconsin 10 months ago.

A total 451,676 people have tested positive for the coronavirus -- about 7.8% of Wisconsin’s population. At our current rate, Wisconsin could reach half a million cases around New Year’s Day. Another 2,281,130 people have been tested and were negative -- almost 40% of the state population.

The number of recovered cases is 408,367, or 90.4% of all known cases. The number of active cases -- those identified in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared -- fell again to 38,892, or 8.6% of cases.

The state also follows the numbers of tests as people are tested multiple times. These include people who need to be tested frequently for their job, such as health care workers, or patients being treated. By that measure, the DHS reports 23,650 tests completed Thursday: 2,451 of these were positive (10.4%), and the 7-day average positivity rate is only 10%. These numbers are very preliminary and take about two weeks to finalize. The numbers also include negative tests that are undergoing further review. You can see how they differ from Thursday’s daily summary from the state here. Reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Thursday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,363 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 298 of them in intensive care. It’s the first time there have been fewer than 300 in ICU since October 25, when there were 276. COVID-19 patients in ICU peaked at 456 on November 16. Same-day COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 patients on November 17.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 8 patients Friday. The field hospital has treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14 to reduce the caseload at hospitals. It accepts COVID-19 patients who are nearing discharge but still need care.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Ashland – 923 cases (+11) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,179 cases (+47) (50 deaths)

Buffalo – 927 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,572 cases (+34) (63 deaths)

Clark – 2,595 cases (+13) (46 deaths)

Dunn – 3,272 cases (+21) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,699 cases (+50) (68 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,135 cases (+21) (12 deaths) (+4)

La Crosse – 9,443 cases (+59) (52 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 3,176 cases (+28) (21 deaths)

Pepin – 602 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Pierce – 2,724 cases (+23) (23 deaths)

Polk – 2,787 cases (+33) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 1,042 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,104 cases (+16) (9 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,087 cases (+49) (23 deaths)

Taylor - 1,508 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,811 cases (+25) (26 deaths)

Washburn – 934 cases (+7) (10 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 5,213 cases (+54) (35 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

