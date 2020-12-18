Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives: HSHS Hospitals(HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pfizer vaccine was delivered to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls Thursday morning with some vaccines also arriving at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire later in the day.

Around 20 front line healthcare workers were administered the vaccine Thursday with many more expected on Friday. Registered Nurse, Michelle Wilcutt was the first to get the vaccine at Sacred Heart, she says it’s a huge boost to the staff after what has been a very difficult year.

“It feels like it was a long time coming, but when you think about the effort, the global effort that went into making this vaccine, getting this vaccine delivered. When you look at the big picture, it really is pretty phenomenal that it was put together it what seems like a short time,” says Wilcutt.

Dr. Ken Johnson, Emergency Room Physician at Sacred Heart adds, “It was great to see the staff smiling again. They were clapping for each other, very emotional. They finally have something to help them feel protected while they care for others.”

