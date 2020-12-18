Advertisement

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins Friday

(KSFY)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2020 alone, Wisconsin state troopers have reported about 140 fatality-related crashes caused by drunk drivers.

To help combat that number, police departments statewide are reminding those behind the wheel to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

More officers will also be on the road to encourage safer travel over the holiday season.

State patrol says drunk and buzzed driving occurs more often than some may realize.

“It’s usually one every three hours we have in the state of Wisconsin an impaired driver, either hurt or kill somebody,” said Trooper Cody Digre with Wisconsin State Patrol. “it’s definitely out there and we just want to make sure that number goes down. I mean, that’s our ultimate goal is zero deaths.”

State troopers say if you do drink to do so in a safe manner or make sure you have a designated driver.

The campaign begins Friday and will continue to run through the end of the year.

